The Kwara State Government has organised a two-day environmental and social compliance training for Technical Service Providers (TSPs) engaged under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project with a view to undertaking a comprehensive rehabilitation of the 898 public junior and senior secondary schools in the State.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, who doubles as the Chairman of the State Project Steering Committee (SPSC), Kwara AGILE, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, has lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for demonstrating “deep passion and commitment to giving a lifeline to economic and educational development of the citizenry with particular emphasis on the vulnerable groups in the society”.

He added: “The present administration has embarked on the journey that would strengthen both the academic and economic development of the adolescent girls in the State through the AGILE Project.

“With this Project, this administration intends to construct blocks of classrooms with other facilities in 26 public schools, renovate all the 898 junior and senior secondary schools in the State.

Kwara AGILE is set to touch the lives of the people in many ways, including Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Digital Literacy, life skills training, and second chance education for our girls.”