KWSG Reiterates Support for Gender Participation in Agric

Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to placing women in prominent positions, especially in agriculture related projects, to ensure equality in gender participation and also enhance food security in the State.

The State Project Coordinator, Kwara Special AgroIndustrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Project, Engr. Dr. Busari Toyin Isiaka, reiterated this while addressing participants at the sensitisation workshop, in Okuta, Baruteen Local Government Area of the State.

During the workshop organised by the Agency for Women’s Agricultural Cooperatives and Women’s SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises) on Climate-Smart Agricultural Technology, Busari applauded Governor AbdulRazaq for his ingenuity to recognise the strength in women and how the latter’s participation in agricultural projects can help in enhancing food security, stressing that the Governor’s commitment to women’s active involvement in farming is justified by the high percentage of women farmers in the State.

