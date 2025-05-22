KWSG Reiterates Commitment To Youth-Driven Agricultural Initiatives

Share

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to youth-focused agricultural initiatives aimed at empowering young people and promoting self-reliance across the state.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Ambassador Ndanusa Usman Shehu, gave the assurance on Thursday in Ilorin during the Kwara South Consultative Youth Forum’s Annual Agriculture Summit, themed “Empowering Youth Through Agriculture.”

Commending the youths of Kwara South for their dedication and forward-thinking vision, Ambassador Ndanusa praised them for taking proactive steps to shape their future. He described agriculture as a promising sector capable of absorbing thousands of unemployed youths with minimal startup capital.

“With minimal resources, any determined youth can succeed in agriculture. The government of today stands solidly behind you. We are not just supporting you from afar; we are walking this journey with you,” he stated.

He also lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his inclusive governance style and unwavering support for youth empowerment, noting that the administration’s policies have made initiatives like the summit possible.

In a goodwill message, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Princess Bukola Babalola, who represented the Chief of Staff, urged young people to remain steadfast and represent their communities with pride. She emphasized the state government’s active support for youth-led agricultural ventures.

“This government is not just watching—you are part of the plan. Agriculture is not just about farming; it is about building a future that belongs to you,” she told the gathering.

Earlier, the President of the Kwara South Youth Forum, Comrade Gabriel Omoniyi, commended the government’s responsiveness to youth issues. He said the summit would serve as a catalyst for a new era of independence, self-reliance, and job creation among young people in the region.

Other notable attendees included the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Mrs. Oluwatoyosi Thomas; Chief Engr. Simeon Daramola; Prince Goke Folayan; agricultural experts; community leaders; and stakeholders.

Share