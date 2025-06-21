KWSG Reiterates Commitment To Staff Welfare In Tertiary Institutions

Share

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to staff welfare and the sustainable development of the education sector, particularly in its tertiary institutions.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ meeting with the leadership of state-owned Colleges of Education and union representatives, held at the Ministry’s conference hall in Ilorin.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Provosts, Registrars, and Bursars of the Colleges of Education in Ilorin, Oro, Lafiagi, and the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS).

Also in attendance were the Permanent Secretary for Service Welfare in the Office of the Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Shittu Olufunke Mercy; a delegation from the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS); and senior officials of the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

In her remarks, Hajia Modibbo Kawu emphasized that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration remains committed to improving the welfare of tertiary institution staff while fostering a peaceful and productive academic environment.

She urged stakeholders to promote unity and maintain harmonious relationships within their institutions to enhance efficiency and development.

“The government is not only focused on infrastructure development but is also deeply concerned about the wellbeing of those who manage and operate these institutions. This administration will continue to support both management and staff in every possible way,” she said.

In her contribution, Dr. (Mrs.) Shittu Olufunke Mercy reiterated that the welfare of civil servants remains a top priority for the administration. She assured that the Office of the Head of Service would address the concerns raised by union representatives.

“The Governor does not take the welfare of workers lightly,” she stated.

The Chairman of the Committee of Provosts, Prof. Mukaila Aremu, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his investments in the education sector and praised the Commissioner for her proactive approach to institutional issues.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Joint Academic Staff Union of Tertiary Institutions (JASUTI), Comrade Salawu Omotayo, lauded the administration’s commitment to educational advancement and staff welfare, describing the government’s approach as “people-centered and education-driven.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director of Planning, Finance, and Statistics at the Ministry, Mrs. Rasheedat Salman, called for peaceful and constructive deliberations, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and collaboration in addressing challenges facing tertiary institutions.

Meanwhile, in a separate effort to strengthen the financial sustainability of state-owned tertiary institutions, the Commissioner also held a meeting with the Bursars of the Colleges of Education and a team from KWIRS.

The meeting focused on boosting internal revenue generation and ensuring prudent financial management across the institutions.

Hajia Modibbo Kawu stressed the importance of financial discipline and innovative revenue strategies, noting that the government is committed to helping institutions achieve greater financial independence without compromising educational quality.

