KWSG Reiterates Commitment To Repositioning Education Sector

…Inspects level of work on Adeta Prototype Primary School

Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to repositioning the education sector in the State.

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr Segun Ogunsola, stated this on Friday while inspecting the construction site of Kwara State Prototype Primary School at Adeta in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the State.

The school is a three-storey building comprising modern-day facilities and conveniences such as a cooling system, classrooms, water and electricity reticulation, as well as an alternative power supply, including generating sets and solar, digital boards, e-library and state-of-art playing ground, among other facilities for the pupils.

The Commissioner, who had earlier inspected various project sites under the supervision of his Ministry, emphasised the need for quality jobs in the execution of the Adeta primary school project, warning that “the State Government will not tolerate substandard work on any of its building contracts, as I urge the Contractor to ensure the project meets the contract timeline so that the citizens can enjoy the benefit of governance”.

Dr.Ogunsola, who promised to inspect the project regularly in order to ensure that the project meets the standard required by the State Government, assured the Contractor of logistic support from the state government to accomplish the project on schedule.

On the entourage of the Commissioner were the Director, Building Services, Architect Bilyaminu Lawal; Director, Public Buildings and Works, Builder Femi Ibiyinka; and some officers of the Ministry.

