KWSG Reiterates Commitment To Renewed Transportation System

The Kwara State government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to intensifying efforts on the ongoing renewed transportation system, focusing on good road networks and urbanisation that drives growth and development of citizens of the State.

Disclosing this on Wednesday in Ilorin, the State capital, at the resumed Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing, the Commissioner for Transportation, Lafia Aliyu Korasabi, applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his vision and strides in the transportation sector, especially the ongoing Smart City projects and road infrastructure.

According to the Commissioner, the setbacks, walkways, traffic and road signs, among other components, do not only add to the physical aesthetics of roads but also cater for safety and conducive environment that supports the general well-being of commuters and road users.

Lafia explained that both the Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority (KWARTMA) and the Vehicles Inspection Office (VIO) have been committed and proactive in areas of monitoring and enforcement of traffic laws, guiding against indiscriminate parking and road side garages in order to create space and prevent accidents.

“With the establishment of the Ministry of Transportation, KWARTMA has continued to intensify efforts at enforcing the policy of ‘No parking, No Waiting and No Trading’ along the walkways to discourage indiscriminate parking on the roads and prevent encroachment by traders,” Hon. Korasabi stated.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the Ministry has mediated between the transport unions to strengthen tides and promote unity, peace and tranquility in the State.

He further explained that the Ministry has begun the process of creating a technologically supported vehicle inspection system, through the Kwara State Automated Vehicle Inspection Unit of VIO (KWAVIS), which according to him, would enhance efficiency and transparency in the State transportation system, while reducing stress.

Similarly, he revealed that through the Kwara State Automated Vehicle Inspection Service (KWAVIS), the Ministry has taken giant strides towards sanitizing the State’s transportation system, using advanced technology of servicing vehicles to improve vehicle inspection, maintenance and training, thereby generating more revenue for the State.

He, however, assured the people of the State that the Ministry would continue to intensify efforts to ensure the security of citizens through the installation of an intelligent automated traffic lights across strategic axis and road junctions within the metropolis, aimed at curtailing the infiltration of traffic offenders while preventing the activities of non-state actors in some parts of the State.

