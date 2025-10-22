KWSG Reiterates Commitment To Justice Delivery, Gender Protection

The Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman, has reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to promoting justice, good governance, and access to legal services for all citizens.

The Attorney General reiterated this on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while presenting his ministry’s scorecard at the third quarter ministerial press briefing.

Sulyman, who described the Ministry of Justice as a service-oriented institution dedicated to prosecuting criminal cases, defending the state in court, drafting and vetting legal instruments, and providing legal advice to government ministries and agencies, said the ministry operates through six directorates and two key centres, each contributing to effective justice administration and public service delivery in the state.

He added: “Our ministry continues to uphold the rule of law and ensure timely dispensation of justice. We have maintained our mandate of offering legal guidance to government agencies and providing free legal services to residents through our public defender and mediation offices.”

Highlighting some of their achievements, the Attorney General disclosed that the Directorate of Legal Drafting prepared and vetted over 100 agreements and bills during the period under review, generating a total revenue of N745,048,000.

Similarly, the Directorate of Personnel, Finance and Supply coordinated staff promotions, supplementary budget participation, and welfare management, while the Directorate of Planning, Research, and Statistics played a major role in budget preparation and data collation.

Sulyman also emphasised the ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote citizens’ access to justice through its Office of the Public Defender and Citizen Mediation Centre, which offers free legal representation and dispute resolution services to indigent residents.

He further highlighted the activities of the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit, which continues to provide legal support to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

The unit, he said, has embarked on advocacy campaigns in schools and public institutions to curb cases of abuse and promote awareness of legal rights.

“Our focus is not only on prosecuting offenders but also on preventing violence through education and sensitization,” Sulyman added.

The Attorney General commended the dedication of staff across all directorates for their contributions to the ministry’s achievements during the review period, assuring that the government remains committed to strengthening the justice sector for the benefit of all Kwarans..