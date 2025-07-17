KWSG Reiterates Commitment To Devt Of Adolescent Girls

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the empowerment and holistic development of adolescent girls across all 16 local government areas of the state, aiming to equip them with essential life skills to navigate challenges and contribute meaningfully to society.

This assurance was given on Thursday in Ilorin by the Project Coordinator of the Kwara State Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), Mr. Adeshina Salami, during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with principals of 100 secondary schools currently implementing the life skills programme.

Mr. Salami commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his gender parity policy and unwavering support for the advancement of girls in the state, noting that the life skills sub-component of the AGILE project is targeted at ensuring the all-round development of adolescent girls.

“The life skills component is designed to promote holistic development by equipping girls with the knowledge and confidence they need to thrive in every aspect of life,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Life Skills Lead of the project, Aminat Yusuf, revealed that 100 senior secondary schools are currently implementing the programme in its first phase, with each SSS 1 girl assigned three mentors, two from their school and one from the community.

She disclosed that a manual developed by the implementing partner is being used to guide the initiative, which focuses on key competencies such as communication, assertiveness, negotiation, decision-making, career guidance, goal setting, digital literacy, and safe internet use.

“In the second phase, another 100 schools will be added, bringing the total to 200 schools implementing the safe space initiative within designated areas in their respective campuses,” Yusuf said.

She added that the programme builds on successes recorded in other pioneer states and is expected to further foster positive and well-rounded development in the lives of adolescent girls in Kwara.

Some principals who spoke with journalists expressed appreciation for the opportunity given to the girls to express themselves freely in the safe spaces. They also pledged continued support for the successful implementation of the life skills programme in their schools.