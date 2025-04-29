KWSG Reiterates Commitment To Citizens’ Socioeconomic Dev’t

Share

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening citizens’ socioeconomic development by improving access to electricity, particularly in rural communities, through the provision of power infrastructure.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Commissioner for Energy, AbdulAzeez Kola AbdulGaniy, during the Quarterly Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing.

AbdulGaniy, while outlining the Q1 2025 achievements of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration, stated that the procurement and installation of a transformer and its accessories at the Fire Service Station in Ilorin were aimed at ensuring reliable electricity access and improving the operational effectiveness of emergency response services in the state and its environs.

He further revealed that the repair of two 2.5MVA, 33/11KV transformers at Igbaja in Ifelodun Local Government Area was a critical intervention to restore electricity to the community and surrounding areas, including Okeyapo, Yaru, Mosudo, Balogun-Oja, Ilupeju, Atiran, Kajola, Ibare, and Onijo.

According to him, the intervention is expected to boost local economies by enabling artisans, traders, farmers, and small businesses to operate more efficiently.

“This achievement is a testament to the proactive and people-focused leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose administration continues to prioritise infrastructure that empowers communities and promotes inclusive development,” he said.

The Commissioner added that the Ministry remains firmly committed to delivering projects that sustainably improve electricity access and drive the State’s development forward.

