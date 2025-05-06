KWSG Reiterates Commitment To Childcare, Protection

Share

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the care and protection of children, warning that it will take seriously any issues that undermine the welfare and rights of children in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Afolashade Justina Oluwakemi Opeyemi, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Ilorin during the inauguration of the State Technical Working Group on Alternative Care for Children.

Mrs. Opeyemi noted that the National Guidelines for the Alternative Care of Children in Nigeria is a critical national framework developed to provide harmonised standards for the care and protection of children.

She added that the implementation of the guidelines would play a vital role in securing a bright future for children in Kwara.

“The Ministry is responsible for coordinating matters relating to women and children in the state,” she said.

“We are committed to supporting this initiative fully, and my office remains open to engage with stakeholders at all times.”

Earlier, the Director of Child Development in the Ministry, Hajia Idiat Alabi, praised the inauguration of the committee, describing it as a significant step toward ensuring that every child in Kwara has access to a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment.

Also speaking, the Assistant National Secretary of the Child Protection Network in Nigeria, Barrister Michael Awo Ejeh, said the committee’s core objectives include orientation, planning of activities, development of a work plan, and identification of key advocacy partners.

