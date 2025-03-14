KWSG Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Healthcare

Share

No fewer than 400 people in Kwara State have been screened for kidney diseases as part of activities to mark this year’s World Kidney Day in the State, even as the State Government reiterated its commitment to providing adequate, affordable and high-quality healthcare services to the citizenry.

Speaking at the event which was held at the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), AbdulKadir Ahmed Bola, said the event was in collaboration with Renal Study Group of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital to raise awareness about kidney health, and also advocate preventive measures against kidney diseases for healthy living of citizens.

The CMD, who noted the vital role of early detection and intervention in preventing kidney disease and its severe complications, said: “The 2025 event will feature sensitisation and the screening of over 400 Kwara residents for kidney disease,” adding that “this is done to harp on early detection, reduce the burden of kidney diseases and sustain healthy living of Kwarans.”

AbdulKadir lamented that kidney disease is a growing global health problem that affects millions of people globally, saying 10 per cent of the world’s population is affected by chronic kidney disease with millions of people dying every year because of lack of access to affordable treatment.

He, however, emphasised the readiness of the present administration under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to engage in various programs that will increase sensitization and allow early detection for proper treatment and support.

Earlier, in his address, the Coordinator of the Ilorin Renal Study Group, Timothy Olanrewaju, said that “kidney disease is a silent killer that can progress without symptoms until it’s too late.”

Olarewaju stressed that early detection is crucial, adding that there is a need to increase advocacy for kidney disease and encourage people to get screened without delay.

According to him, when the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter blood properly, there is a serious tendency of having the kidney disease, adding that disease risk factors include diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, family history, obesity, misuse of painkillers and herbal medicines, age and glomerulonephritis, among others.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Local Organising Committee for 2025 World Kidney Day, Dapo Oyedepo, stated that the event was part of a broader effort to improve kidney health awareness in Kwara State.

“We are working to create awareness about kidney disease and to improve access to healthcare services for individuals with kidney disease.

“We are also advocating policies that support kidney healthcare delivery by creating awareness through this event and also organise free Kidney screening with the checking of residents’ blood pressures, blood glucose, urine and others, hoping that we will be able to detect people suffering from the early-stage of kidney disease,” he added.

The programme was attended by the Provost, College of Nursing Sciences, Nihinlola Abdulmalik, Head of Department, School of Basic Nephrology Nursing, Titilola Segun-Agboola and the University of Ilorin Principal officials of the Ilorin Renal Study Group, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

