KWSG Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Education

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, has reiterated the State Government’s commitment to achieving quality Education in the State.

Hajia Modibbo Kawu stated this while receiving a delegation from the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), led by its Chairman, Comrade Yahaya Muhammed Ndagi, in her office.

The Commissioner for emphasised that the administration’s dedication to improving education sector is evident in the establishment of the Kwara State University of Education, Ilorin.

According to her, establishment of the Kwara State University of Education is a proof to Governor AbdulRazaq’s passion for qualitative education, saying, “this administration is committed to creating more opportunities for higher learning, ensuring that students and academic staff benefited from a well-structured and forward-thinking educational system.”

Hajia Modibbo Kawu who further assured that the State Government is taking all necessary steps to address the concerns of COEASU and the entire college community.

According to her, Governor AbdulRazaq values the contributions of the academic staff and remains committed to their professional growth and the development of the educational institutions in the State.

The Commissioner again reassured COEASU that Governor AbdulRazaq, is known for his proactive and responsive leadership, saying that the Governor would attend to all their requests accordingly.

Earlier in his own remarks, the Chairman of COEASU, Comrade Yahaya Ndagi expressed gratitude to the state government for the prompt payment of salaries and allowances which contributed to the smooth academic operations of the college.

The (COEASU) Chairman, however, used the opportunity to highlight several pressing issues requiring immediate attention, particularly concerning the status of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, which should be in line with the establishment of the Kwara State University of Education.

The Chairman further stressed the need for a clear transition framework and the urgency of addressing leadership vacancies, among other concerns.

