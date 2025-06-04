KWSG Reaffirms Commitment To Oral Health

Share

Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to improving oral health across the state, describing it as a vital component of general wellbeing.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, reiterated this at the opening ceremony of a three-day free oral health outreach, organised by the State Ministry of Health in partnership with Pharma Decko PLC.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Director of Public Health, Dr. Oluwatosin Fakayode, described oral health as a frequently overlooked but essential aspect of healthcare.

“Oral health is the cornerstone of overall health, yet it is often neglected, poor oral hygiene contributes to several non-communicable diseases, though its effects are gradual and often unnoticed until they become serious. That’s why this outreach is timely and essential,” El-Imam said.

She applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his sustained investment in healthcare, especially the recent renovation and equipping of the state’s dental clinic.

The Commissioner urged residents to take full advantage of the outreach by accessing free dental checks and professional guidance on maintaining good oral hygiene.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Pharma Decko PLC, Mr. Ishola Olukayode, lauded the Kwara State Government, as well as the Ministry of Health, for their support for the initiative, adding that; “despite the short notice, the Ministry gave them overwhelming support which they profoundly appreciated.

“Pharma Decko PLC is committed to supporting oral health in Nigeria. Unfortunately, many people unknowingly use dangerous chemicals on their teeth due to a lack of awareness, putting their overall health at risk,” Mr Olukayode explained.

He emphasised that proper oral hygiene goes beyond brushing the teeth, stressing the need for regular professional check-ups and community awareness campaigns.

In a brief oral health education session, the Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr. Kasali Ajao, revealed that brushing alone addresses only about 40 percent of oral hygiene needs.

He noted that professional procedures such as scaling and polishing, recommended for at least twice a year, are necessary for comprehensive dental care.

Residents have, therefore, been encouraged to take advantage of the free Dental Care outreach holding at the Dental Unit of KWASUTH between Tuesday and Thursday this week for their oral diagnoses and treatments.

Share