KWSG Reaffirms Commitment To Good Governance, Financial Prudence

Kwara State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to good governance, financial prudence and continuous support for the accounting profession.

She said this is evident in the state’s disciplined budgeting practices and responsible expenditure management.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) in Ilorin, Nuru commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his consistent support for the accounting profession and for upholding the highest standards of professionalism, ethical conduct and accountability across all sectors of government.

She noted that the administration’s strong institutional practices are designed to strengthen public trust and ensure long-term fiscal sustainability, which she described as core values of the accounting profession.

The Commissioner also highlighted the governor’s sustained investment in public financial management reforms, which she said continues to enhance governance systems and improve the quality of life of citizens.

Nuru commended the outgoing ANAN executive for their selfless service and urged members to remain committed to their responsibilities, particularly the timely payment of dues to ensure the effective administration of the association.

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, describing the transition as transparent, orderly and worthy of emulation by other professional groups.

The newly elected executive members of the ANAN, Kwara State Chapter, are Hajia Ramat Sulyman as Chairperson, Mr. Ayobami Oyinloye as Vice Chairman, Mr. Eleja Munir as General Secretary, and Mrs. Folashade Adeoye Mercy as Assistant Secretary.

Others include Mrs. Salau Salewa Wasilah as Treasurer, Mr. Lawal Oredola Rafiu as Financial Secretary, Mr. Saheed Mohammed Gagara as Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Bayo Shehu Olayiwola as Ex-Officio I, and Mr. Segun Joseph Olusegu as Ex-Officio II.