KWSG Procures Medical Equipment For SSH Eye Clinic

In a bid to enhance healthcare delivery, the Kwara State Government has procured advanced medical equipment for the Eye Clinic section of Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam, disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the hospital.

While assessing the quality of work done at the newly renovated facility as well as recently procured state-of-the-art equipment, the Commissioner affirmed that the eye clinic now has the capacity to serve Kwara and other States as well.

Dr El-Imam thereafter encouraged residents to take advantage of the upgraded facility at Sobi Specialist Hospital, located within the Ilorin metropolis, for their eye care needs.

During the visit, the Commissioner also seized the opportunity to engage: expectant mothers, in health discussions, emphasising the vital role of proper nutrition in their health and the well-being of unborn children.

Dr. El-Imam underscored the importance of maintaining a balanced diet during pregnancy, stating that adequate nutrition not only promotes healthy fetal development but also strengthens the mothers’ health and immune systems.

El-Imam also charged the Women to adhere strictly to health guidelines and care instructions provided by the hospital medical personnel, throughout the antenatal period.

She also emphasised the necessity of regular antenatal visits, to ensure early detection and management of potential health issues.

The Commissioner further appealed to expectant mothers to prioritise immunisation for their babies after delivery, stressing it is a vital step at safeguarding children against preventable diseases.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director, Sobi Specialist Hospital Alagbado, Ilorin, Dr Kolade Solagberu, had commended the State Government for the renovation as well as medical equipment received, appreciating Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq led administration, for the kind gesture, adding that, the new development will further enhance quality service delivery in the State and environs.

