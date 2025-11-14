KWSG Partners ECN, NGF, China For Sustainable Energy

The Kwara State Government is in partnership with the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and Energy China in order to drive economic growth and enhance the comfort of residents through viable solar energy solutions.

The Commissioner for Energy, Engr. AbdulAzeez Kola AbdulGaniy disclosed this during a meeting with representatives of the NGF and Energy China on data collection and energy planning for the establishment of a sustainable energy project in Ilorin, the state capital.

The representative of the Director-General of the NGF, Senior Energy Economist, Mr. Idris Kuforiji, stated that Kwara is one of the three pilot states selected for the project, adding that the initiative aims to drive the implementation of the federal Government’s energy master plan in providing a lasting solution to epileptic power supply and improve the living standards of the people in the State.

“This project is a Federal Government initiative, with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum serving as the coordinating unit for the 36 states. It is a tripartite collaboration between the NGF, the Energy Commission of Nigeria, and CEIG Nigeria Co. (Energy China),” he added.

During an inspection exercise, the team visited one of the proposed sites identified for the establishment of the solar farm, while inspections of other locations continue to ensure all Kwarans benefit from the project.

Also speaking, the Team Leader of Energy China, Mr Zhang Qinzhong, said, “We are generating at least 100MW of off-grid solar power through the Government of China Aid, which will be deployed based on the viability of each site and the needs of the State. The State Government will commit to at least 15% equity, including provision of land and an enabling environment.”

According to him, the proposed solar farm is economically viable, as Kwara State possesses all the necessary resources to support the initiative.

He commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of the people of the State.

For his part, the Chairman of Asa Local Government, Alhaji Sheu Yahaya, represented by the Vice Chairman, Alhaja Rasheedat Isiak Amasa, assured the government of the council’s full support in providing an enabling environment for the smooth execution of the project, which is expected to boost the socio-economic growth of the State.

Also present were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Mr Olaitan Afolabi; Acting Director, Electrical Engineering, Engr. Fisayo Dada, and Acting Deputy Director, Engr. Nurudeen Alao.

Others in attendance included Zhoo Wen Xuan, Li Qiong, and Zhou Ping, all representatives of Energy China.