KWSG Organises Workshop For L-PRES Project Staff, Journalists

The Kwara State Government has organised a five-day capacity-building workshop on documentary production for L-PRES project staff and media professionals in the State to enhance their skills in reporting the project’s achievements and impact.

The training, held in Ilorin, the state capital, was organised by the Kwara State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) in collaboration with FOUR ICONS Premium Limited.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the State Commissioner for Communication, Mrs. Bola Olukoju, said the workshop aimed to equip participants with multimedia skills for effective documentation and communication of government projects.

Mrs Olukoju acknowledged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s approval of the initiative and urged participants to share the knowledge gained with their respective organisations.

New Telegraph’s Correspondent in Kwara State, Stephen Olufemi Oni, who was among the participants reports that the training, which began on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, will come to an end on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Participants were drawn from ministries, agencies, and media houses, including television, radio, and print outlets across the State.