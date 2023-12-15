KWSG, NDLEA Launch Fresh Operation Against Drug Peddling, Abuse

…As Gov’s aide urges support for the operation

Kwara State Government, in collaboration with the State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has commenced a statewide operation to rid the state of drug and substance abuse.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, the Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters to the Kwara Governor, Muyideen Aliyu, said the three-week operation, dubbed “Operation Gbailumo”, commenced on Monday.

Operation Gbailumo, according to the Governor’s aide, would focus on several key areas, including raiding known drug hideouts and black spots, conducting targeted patrols in high-risk areas, monitoring illegal drug trafficking activities, and raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse through community engagement programmes, adding that the exercise would protect the state from the influx of illicit drugs and drug-related activities, particularly in major towns and cities, before and after the festive period.

He also highlighted the governor’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for the security agencies to carry out their duties and maintain peace and security in the state.

Also speaking at the press conference held at the NDLEA Kwara Command headquarters in Ilorin, Special Assistant to Kwara Governor on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control, Hon. Aileru Olamilekan Mikail, reiterated that the collaboration is part of the renewed effort of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration to maintain peace and security in the state.

“The festive season is a time for celebration and joy, but unfortunately, it is also a time when drug peddlers and users tend to become more active,” he said.

“We will not allow our state to be used as a haven for drug traffickers or a breeding ground for drug abuse. This is why we have provided every necessary support through a partnership with the NDLEA to launch this special operation. We urge the public to support the government and the security agents for the success of the operation.”

Aileru urged residents and visitors to the state to cooperate with law enforcement officials during the operation. He also said any suspicious activity or information about drug peddling or use should be reported immediately to the nearest NDLEA office or security agency.

On his part, NDLEA Commander Kwara Command, Mohammed Bashir, CN, commended the state government for its proactive approach and support to the agency, pledging the Command’s unwavering commitment to the success of the operation.

“We have deployed a significant number of personnel across the state and we are prepared to work tirelessly to ensure a peaceful and drug-free festive season for everyone,” the Commander declared.