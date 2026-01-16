The Kwara State Government has joined the rest of the nation in commemorating the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, paying tribute to Nigeria’s fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country’s unity, peace and sovereignty.

The ceremony, held at the Kwara State Amusement Park along Wahab Folawiyo Unity Road, Ilorin, was organised and coordinated by the Kwara State Ministry of Social Development.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, led top government functionaries and other dignitaries in honouring the brave men and women of the Armed Forces who laid down their lives in service to the nation.

Governor AbdulRazaq’s representative later laid a wreath to mark the ceremony in the state, offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes and released white pigeons into the sky as a symbolic gesture of peace, unity and hope for Nigeria.

The event was attended by members of the State Executive Council, Senior Military and Paramilitary Officers, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, representatives of Veterans’ Associations and other key stakeholders.

The 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Kwara State served as a poignant reminder of the virtues of patriotism, selflessness, national unity and values that continue to inspire and strengthen the nation.