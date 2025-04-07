KWSG Lifts Restrictions On Outdoor Advertising

Share

The Kwara State Taskforce on Billboards and Signages has announced a partial easing of restrictions on outdoor advertising while maintaining the ban on the erection of new billboards.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday in Ilorin by the Chairman of the State Taskforce Committee on Illegal Billboards and Signages and Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju.

“We have modified our earlier directive, permitting advertising practitioners to change flex/banners on existing approved billboard structures and continue maintenance of current installations.

“However, the ban on erecting new billboards and signages remains in full force across the state. Violators will face severe penalties and possibly legal prosecution,” the statement warned.

The statement further disclosed that a digital registration portal for outdoor advertising will soon be launched to streamline permit applications and enhance compliance monitoring.

It also commended practitioners for their patience and understanding during the ongoing urban renewal exercise.

“We acknowledge your cooperation in maintaining Kwara’s aesthetic standards. This measured adjustment demonstrates the government’s willingness to balance regulation with business continuity,” the statement added.

