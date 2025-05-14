KWSG Launches Livestock Agribusiness For Corps Members

Share

In a bold move to boost youth empowerment and unlock the economic potential of the livestock sector, the Kwara State Government has unveiled plans to launch a youth-focused livestock entrepreneurship programme aimed at training, equipping, and funding aspiring agripreneurs across the state.

The Commissioner for Livestock Development, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, made this known during a courtesy visit to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area. Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed, the Commissioner stated that the initiative is a key component of the government’s broader strategy to position Kwara as a centre of livestock innovation, youth enterprise, and rural development.

“Our vision is clear—transforming young people from job seekers into job creators in the livestock space,” Mrs. Thomas said. “This collaboration with NYSC will allow us to deliver practical training in livestock production, business development, and access to finance within a structured and supportive environment.”

According to the Commissioner, the Kwara Youth Livestock Empowerment Programme will officially commence in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will be implemented through a public-private partnership framework already secured by the state government. Participants will undergo a three-month intensive training programme, after which they will receive starter packs and input support to establish or expand their agribusiness ventures.

While corps members will be actively involved, the programme is also open to non-NYSC youths across the state. During non-orientation periods, the Yikpata camp will serve as a training centre for young individuals with a passion for livestock agribusiness.

In response, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Onifade Olaoluwa Joshua, commended the initiative and affirmed the Corps’ commitment to supporting the programme. He noted that the Yikpata camp is well-equipped to host the training activities and emphasized the need for enhanced security to ensure a conducive environment.

As part of her visit, the Commissioner also paid a courtesy call on the Etsu of Tsaragi, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Kpotwa, to seek royal blessings and brief the traditional ruler on the forthcoming youth empowerment initiative.

The Kwara Youth Livestock Empowerment Programme is set to become a flagship project under the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, underscoring the government’s dedication to agribusiness development, innovation, and youth-driven economic transformation.

