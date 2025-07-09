KWSG Lauds NSCDC’s Officers On Professionalism, Discipline

Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, has commended officers and men of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the State for their professionalism, discipline, and dedication.

The Deputy Governor, who gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the NSCDC Command’s headquarters in Ilorin, noted that their efforts have had a measurable impact on the overall peace enjoyed across the State, urging the personnel to remain resolute and to double their efforts in identifying and confronting criminal elements seeking to undermine the stability of the State.

The visit comes on the heels of the groundbreaking visit by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq a few months ago, an unprecedented move that recognised the NSCDC’s critical role in fostering a safe and secure Kwara.

In his response, Commandant Umar J.G. Mohammed expressed his sincere gratitude to the Deputy Governor for the visit, describing it as a morale booster for officers and men of the Command.

He reaffirmed the NSCDC’s unwavering commitment to working in synergy with other security agencies to protect lives and property, safeguard critical infrastructure, and uphold law and order in the State.