KWSG Lauds Aviation College, Decorates Female Pilot

The Kwara State Government has commended the State Aviation College, Ilorin, for its positive impact on the aviation sector in Nigeria with the graduation of world class pilots.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr (Mrs), Mary Arinde, gave the commendation in Ilorin, the State capital, while decorating Faith Atu, an indigene of Cross Rivers State, for the successful completion of her course as a trained pilot.

Dr Arinde, who reiterated the State Government’s passion for quality education at the College and other institutions in the State, called on the students to be focused while receiving their professional training, commending the management, staff and students of the institution for their high level of discipline.

In his brief remarks, the Bursar of the College, Mallam Sanni Samsudeen, lauded the state government’s commitment to the growth and development of the Aviation College, noting that this has enhanced the human capacity building of the College, resulting in the production of top notch professionals.

He added that Faith Atu passed and scaled through all the required examinations, qualifying her as a pilot in the country, while congratulating her parents for the landmark achievement.

In her appreciation, Faith Atu thanked the State Government for its commitment towards the College and for giving them the conducive environment to learn.

