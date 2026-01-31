KWSG Initiates Study Tour For Livestock Farmers

The Kwara State government has initiated a training tour and capacity building programme series for Livestock farmers across the 16 local government areas of the state to study, learn from successful livestock farms, and adopt sustainable best practices in animal husbandry for implementation on their farms.

The series began with a visit to Milkin Barn dairy farm on Thursday, January 29. The state Commissioner for Livestock Development, Mrs Oloruntoyosi Ayobola Thomas, took with her a group of 35 livestock farmers along with other Kwara State government officials for the visit.

Mrs Thomas in her opening remarks mentioned that the training tour is meant to broaden the knowledge of Kwara farmers on ranching and boost productivity across the livestock sector.

She further explained that the study and coaching tour is designed to standardise and deepen the application of good ranching practices at their various farms.

The Commissioner told participants that the Ministry is focused on building a modern and commercially viable livestock industry that supports food security and economic diversification.

Thomas advised the participants to leverage the knowledge gained during the tour to improve the efficiency of operations on their farms in order to realise significant benefits and development.

The Director, Livestock Services of the Ministry, Alhaji Muhammed Umar Ahmed, had in his remarks, explained that the programme supports the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, which places farmers at the core of efforts to modernise production systems, strengthen animal welfare practices and raise national output.