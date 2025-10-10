KWSG Flags Off Measles-Rubella, Polio Vaccination Campaign

…First Lady says it’s life-saving initiative, urges active participation

Kwara State Government has launched an integrated vaccination campaign to prevent measles-rubella and polio diseases among vulnerable groups in the state.

The exercise, which will last for 10 days – beginning from Saturday 11th October 2025 — is expected to cover at least 1.8 million children whose ages range between 9 months and 14 years (for Measles Rubella vaccine) and zero to 5 years for oral polio vaccine.

The programme was organised by the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO), among other development partners.

At the flag-off ceremony in Ilorin, the state capital, Kwara’s First Lady, Ambassador Prof. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, said the initiative is not just a policy milestone but a life-saving intervention for Kwara children and families.

She called on all parents and guardians to present their children within the age range for the vaccination.

“I commend the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and all development partners for the efforts that culminated in the launch of the roll-out of Measles Rubella Vaccine in the state,” First Lady Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq said.

She said the introduction of the measles-rubella (MRV) vaccine is essential and timely, considering the outbreaks of measles in some parts of the country.

According to her, Nigeria now contends with a reality in which only about 60 per cent of children receive the first dose of measles vaccine, while the second dose coverage is as low as 38 per cent, noting that this coverage gap is responsible for the outbreaks.

By launching MRV, the country, Kwara inclusive, stands the chance of closing a long-standing gap towards protecting every child, mother, and family, she added.

The First Lady enjoined relevant stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, community heads, and the media, to complement the government’s efforts in propagating the benefits of measles, rubella and polio vaccines.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam, said the campaign is a transformative public health initiative to save lives across the communities.

El-Imam, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Abdullahi Taoheed, urged all stakeholders to commit resources and attention to raising awareness, mobilising communities, and overcoming any logistical or cultural barriers to vaccination.

Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Prof Nusirat Elelu, said the agency is deploying 8,657 trained personnel, including health workers, supervisors, and security personnel, to carry out the campaign.

“Measles remains one of the most contagious and fatal viral diseases affecting young children globally, despite the availability of a safe and highly effective vaccine,” she said.

“Between the years 2000 and 2023, it is estimated that measles vaccination alone averted over 60 million deaths globally. Yet, the disease remains endemic in many developing countries, particularly Africa and Asia.”

Prof Elelu said Rubella poses a serious risk to pregnant women, such as miscarriage, fetal death, or the birth of infants with Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS).

Assuring that the agency will not rest on its oars to safeguard the people’s health, Elelu said immunization, ante-natal and all non-complicated deliveries are given free of charge across primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in the state.

The Executive Secretary commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his huge investments in the health sector, and his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, who is the

Chairman of the State Task Force on Immunisation and PHC, for the untiring support.

“We are extremely grateful to Her Excellency, Amb. (Prof.) Olufolake AbdulRazaq, whose relentless advocacy for maternal and child health has been a beacon of hope for our communities,” she added.

Dr Adeola-Musa of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency enjoined community leaders and parents to embrace the exercise by mobilising children for vaccination.

Surveillance Officer for World Health Organisation (WHO), Mrs Abdulkadir Rashidat, said the vaccines are safe, effective and suitable to protect the children, calling on all parents and community leaders to accord the vaccination teams the needed support to function.

Ibrahim Tsado Mohammed, a Social and Behaviour Change Specialist at UNICEF, warned that measles, rubella, and polio continue to pose significant health threats to children despite global progress.

He implored the media and civil society organisations to help counter misinformation in some quarters and reduce hesitancy surrounding the vaccination campaign.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were the Deputy Chief Whip, Kwara House of Assembly, Hon. Mariam Yusuf Aladi; Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon. Seun Oguniyi; Cabinet members; Acting Head of Service, Kwara State, Mrs Shittu Olufunke Mercy; Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Hajia Habibat Yusuf; Permanent Secretaries; Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yahaya; Olupako of Share, Oba Olawale Haruna Ilufemiloye; and Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin, Dr Usman Abubakar Jos, represented by Alhaji Bolaji Ibrahim Alanamu.

Others were the wife of the State Chief Judge, Mrs Olufunke Adebara; the spouses of Chairmen of the 16 Local Governments; and wife of the State APC Chairman, Princess Ayodele Fagbemi.