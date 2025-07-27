KWSG Flags Off Distribution Of Educational Palliatives For Vulnerable Children

The Kwara State Government has flagged off the distribution of nutritional and educational palliatives for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at Government High School, Adeta, Ilorin, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Chief (Mrs) Opeyemi Oluwakemi Afolashade, described the initiative as a strategic investment in the future of vulnerable children and a deliberate move to reduce the risk of malnutrition.

She stated, “Orphans and vulnerable children represent a sensitive demography that is often neglected, yet full of potential. The nutritional and educational support includes rice, beans, garri, palm oil, vegetable oil, school uniforms, exercise books, sandals, school bags, socks, writing materials, and PTA levies.”

According to her, the palliatives symbolize dignity and empowerment, reflecting the government’s commitment to delivering impactful interventions that will reach all corners of the state.

Commending Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his people-oriented policies and inclusive governance, the commissioner urged parents to remain committed to the proper upbringing of their wards, stressing that the state would not tolerate child labour, abuse, or abandonment.

The Alangua of Adewole, Alhaji Yusuf Yakubu Adewole, lauded the Governor for his dedication to the well-being of the people and offered prayers for his continued success.

Also speaking, the Principal of Government Secondary School, Adeta, Alhaji Issa Akanbi, expressed gratitude to the Governor for extending the gesture to the needy and providing relief to vulnerable families.

Present at the event were the Director of Personnel, Finance and Supply, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Ubandawaki; Director of Child Welfare, Hajia Idiat Alabi; Deputy Director of Women Affairs, Hajia Adebanke Akanbi; Headmaster of Adeta Primary School, Mallam Yusuf Kayode; teachers, parents, beneficiaries, and officials of the Ministry.