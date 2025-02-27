KWSG Distributes Textbooks, Sport Kits To Public School Pupils

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has flagged off the distribution of multimillion naira instructional materials and sports kits for pupils of primary and junior secondary schools across the State.

Items distributed include 73,365 text books of English, Mathematics, computer studies, and other core subjects; 12,780 primary assorted libraries; 100 pieces of special education materials; 260 sets of Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE) plastic chairs and tables; 3,931 sports equipments; 344 sets of agricultural tools; and 78 pieces of tablets (Maga Tab X).

The Governor said the programme was another in the series of interventions by the administration that reflects its higher priority and commitment to basic education in the State.

“The administration believes that the menace of out-of-school children will be a thing of the past, because of its high sensitivity and commitment to education development in the state,” the Governor said through the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, who represented him.

AbdulRazaq said the free distribution of textbooks was basically to lessen the burden on the parents amid the high cost of instructional materials in the markets.

He cited the regular recruitment of teachers and their promotion as and when due, as well as the upgrading of school infrastructures, among other interventions of the administration to turn around the sector.

He praised the officials of the UBEC and other key stakeholders for their regular support and and commitment to the project,

The Chairman of the Kwara House Committee on Education, Hon. Muhammed Boriya Salihu, described the event as another historic moment in the development of basic education in the state, commending the Governor for consistently investing in the sector.

“With this and many other developmental projects, it is obvious that the state has moved from the ugly past of yesteryears, and a lot of gaps have been filled in several sectors,” Boriya said.

SUBEB Chairman, Prof Sheu Raheem Adaramaja, for his part, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for the unwavering commitment of the administration to improving basic education in the state.

He said the distribution of the materials and sporting kits will provide quality education and promote holistic development in the school children.

“These materials will undoubtedly enhance the standard of education and sports activities in our basic schools, bringing relief to parents and pupils/students across the state,” he said.

“We firmly believe that education is the bedrock of any development. Our goal is to build our children into worthy future leaders who will drive positive change in our state and beyond.”

Also in attendance were Senior Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor, Alhaji Saadu Salau; Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Hon Aliyu Kora Sabi; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education Mrs Bake Olarewaju; APC Chieftain, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin; Senior Special Assistant on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Danmeigoro; Chairman, Kwara State Sport Commission, Coach Bola Magaji; Local Government Education Secretaries; traditional chiefs; and President, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Public Schools (ANCOPS), Alhaji Muhammed Baba Saliu; among other dignitaries.

