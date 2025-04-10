KWSG Committed To Workers’ Welfare – Modibbo Kawu

Share

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, has reiterated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s steadfast commitment to the welfare of workers across the state, particularly in the education sector.

Kawu made this known during a courtesy visit by the Joint Committee of Colleges of Education in the State to the Ministry of Tertiary Education, emphasising that the Governor’s recent approval of a three-month tax holiday for all state workers demonstrates his sensitivity to the current economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

He said: “The governor is a listening leader who prioritizes the welfare of workers. “He understands the challenges Nigerians are currently facing, which is why he approved a threemonth tax relief for all workers in the state.

“This landmark decision is aimed at easing the financial burden caused by inflation and economic hardship, particularly following the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“This initiative clearly reflects the Governor’s deep empathy for the working population. “Governor AbdulRazaq does not just listen; he acts swiftly and decisively to improve the quality of life for civil servants and their families.”

