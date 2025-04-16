KWSG Committed To Reinvigorating Tertiary Institutions – Kawu

Share

In a bid to strengthen sustainability and enhance the performance of tertiary institutions in Kwara State, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, has met with the heads of all tertiary institutions in the State to map out required strategies.

The meeting, held at the Ministry’s Conference Room, brought together Vice Chancellors, Provosts, Rectors, and other institutional leaders.

It focused on charting a new course for tertiary education in the State, with emphasis on sustainability, improved staff welfare, and increased institutional and financial autonomy.

Kawu, who applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s proactive efforts in repositioning the education sector, highlighted the administration’s far-reaching reforms, infrastructural interventions, and consistent support for staff.

She noted that these efforts have significantly improved the quality and outlook of tertiary education in the State.

She said, “The Governor has remained consistent in his support for education at all levels. His commitment to making our institutions viable and self-sustaining, while prioritising staff welfare, is commendable.”

According to the Commissioner, the State’s interventions are part of Governor AbdulRazaq’s broader commitment to education as a cornerstone of socio-economic development.

“As stakeholders in tertiary education, we must align with the Governor’s vision and work collectively to build a stronger, more sustainable future for our institutions,” Kawu added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Committee of all State-owned Tertiary Institutions and Provost of the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, Aremu Mukaila, lauded the Governor’s bold steps in driving educational reforms and capacity building across the state’s higher institutions.

He noted that the administration has implemented a number of transformative initiatives in the education sector.

Aremu pledged to collaborate closely with the Ministry in implementing policies and reforms that would further enhance the quality of tertiary education in Kwara State.

