KWSG Begins Installation Of Transformers In Communities

The Kwara State Government has commenced the installation of 34 recently procured transformers across the state as part of efforts to improve residents’ access to electricity and stimulate socio-economic activities.

The Commissioner for Energy, Engr. AbdulAzeez Kola AbdulGaniy, disclosed this over the weekend during an inspection of one of the approved installation sites at Orisunbare Street, off Egbejila Road, Asa-Dam, Ilorin.

He added that installation works have already begun in Shao, Moro Local Government Area, and several other locations across the state.

According to the commissioner, ongoing installations in Ilorin West Local Government Area include Caliphate Estate, Lubcon Area; Baba Ode Halbash Bakery, opposite Osin Aremu, off Asa-Dam; Ojodu Community, Baboko Ward; Mandate, behind Western Reservoir; and Orisunbare Street, off Egbejila Road.

Other locations include Sabo Oke Skint-Ola Community, Sokoto Road; Akorede Community, Oke-Oyi; in front of Oke-Oyi LGEA School; and Mountain of Valley Community, by the Specialist Hospital, all in Ilorin East Local Government Area.

Engr. AbdulGaniy further listed Obate Emirate, Oke-Andi; Kulende Area; Gbako Community, Okolowo Area; Unity Estate Phase C Community, off Taoheed Road, Tanke; Otitolere Community, Kilanko Area; Nasara Filling Station Community, Offa Garage Area; Afo-Olowo Joint Community; Laomi/Olokun Community; Ilupeju Community, Karoke; Olaitan Oguntunde Community, Ila-Oja; and Lea-Lea Bata/Lea-Lea Mogbo communities, located within Ilorin South, Asa and Edu Local Government Areas.

He added that other beneficiary communities include Ilawe Community; Obo-Aiyegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area; Adio Community; Babaloma, Share Wards III and IV; Ajegunle Community, Phase IV, Ganmo Area; the Rehabilitation Centre, Amoyo, in Ifelodun Local Government Area; Oke-Onigbin Community in Isin Local Government Area; Old Garage Area in Kiama Local Government Area; Budo-Ayan Community, Lanwa Ward; Onikpako Community, Jebba; Shao Community in Moro Local Government Area; Ipee Community in Oyun Local Government Area; Onila Community Development, Onila-Omido Kingdom, Ajase-Ipo Ward II in Irepodun Local Government Area; Goodness Community, Lamodi Area; and Surulere Community, Offa.

Engr. AbdulAzeez described the project as part of the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to improving the welfare of residents and stimulating economic growth across the state.

He assured communities still awaiting transformer installations that they would be captured in subsequent phases, noting that the administration remains committed to equitable development and improved living conditions for all residents.