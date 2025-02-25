KWSG Assures Solid Minerals’ Operators Of Productive Opportunities

Share

Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring productive opportunities for potential and existing Solid Minerals operators, Artisinal miners and exporters in mining practices across the State, to boost her Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Alabi Afees Abolore stated this on Tuesday at a stakeholders forum tagged “Accessing Financial Opportunities for Solid Minerals Export Competitiveness,” at Elite Tranquil Hotel, Ilorin, the State Capital.

Abolore, who was the special guest at the event, said the programme was aimed at highlighting the challenges faced by the mining sector in terms of financial accessibility, as well as potential solutions and opportunities, for growth, adding that globally, the mining sector remains capital intensive, which also comes with risks.

He, therefore, assured the people that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration would harness productive avenues, for impactful growth and development, in the mining sector, in order to drive the economy and empower stakeholders in mining sectors, across the State.

The Commissioner admonished stakeholders to form themselves into cooperative groups, in order to ease their financial sustainability in the business, in terms of loan accessibility.

Abolore also dwelt on other financing options or windows available in the mining sector, for the purpose of investment growth in exploration, development and exports, while assuring the gathering of government’s support at all times, to further scale-up potential and existing Solid Minerals operators, Artisinal miners and exporters, within the value chain of mining sector across the State.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEC), Mrs Nonye Ayeni, affirmed that the event was in line with the Council’s mantra, an initiative designed to enhance the increase in volume and value of exports, for revenue and economic sustainability.

Ayeni expressed optimism that the stakeholders forum would ensure that more businesses with the capacity to perform in line with international standards are exploited, to benefit the State and miners as well.

She pledged the Council’s commitment towards enhancing the value chain of the Solid Minerals sector, for global markets and the establishment of Solid Clusters among others.

Dignitaries at the event included the representative of the State Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Deputy Director of Commerce, Ibrahim Sanni; and Federal Mines Officer in charge of Kwara State Lamidi Moruf.

Others were the President, Kwara State Miners Association, Ayodeji Akinboyowa, relevant stakeholders and others in the mining sector.

