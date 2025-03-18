KWSG Assures Residents Of Access To Quality Healthcare

Share

The Kwara State Government (KWSG) has once again assured the people of the State of access to quality and affordable healthcare delivery in order to ensure a healthy living for all.

The Commissioner for Health, Amina Ahmed El-Imam, who gave the assurance while unveiling the newly renovated General Hospital, Afon, the Headquarters of Asa Local Government Area, reaffirmed the present administration’s commitment to quality healthcare delivery for all, enjoining the people of Afon and environs to support government’s efforts by ensuring its proper use and patronage.

She said: “Let me emphasise that government’s huge investment in renovating and equipping the hospital is aimed at addressing the welfare of the people, especially at the grassroots.

“The milestone project marks another significant step in Kwara State Government’s ongoing efforts at enhancing healthcare services and provisions of infrastructural facilities, across board.

“I, therefore, call on the Asa Local Government Council to take ownership of the facility by ensuring proper maintenance, effective supervision, and increased patronage.”

El-Imam also appealed to well-meaning stakeholders to support government’s healthcare initiatives by sponsoring health insurance enrollments for vulnerable members in their various communities.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Health, representing Ojomu/Balogun Constituency, Seun Ogunniyi, said the upgraded hospital now has the capacity to adequately serve Afon and neighbouring communities, commending Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prioritising the health and well-being of the citizenry.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Asa Local Government Area, Yahyah Shehu, thanked the state government for the kind gesture, charging residents to continue supporting the administration to enable them to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The event was witnessed by notable dignitaries, including; Member representing Afon Constituency, Yinusa Oniboki; Member representing Owode Onire Constituency, Rukayat Shittu, community leaders and other key stakeholders in Asa Local Government Area.

