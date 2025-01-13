KWGIS: 334 Certificates Of Occupancy Ready For Collection

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Geographic Information Service (KWGIS), ESV. Abdulkareem Babatunde Sulyman has disclosed that 178 Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) have been processed and duly signed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The Chairman disclosed this on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while giving an account of the Agency’s stewardship at the inter-ministerial press briefing for the last quarter of 2024, organised by the Ministry of Communications.

According to the ESV. Sulyman, the Agency had processed a total number of 156 certificates of occupancy in the second quarter of 2024, while 178 were processed in the last quarter, making a total of 334 certificates of occupancy which had been duly processed to the final stage and ready for collection.

The chairman said the Agency was able to achieve this feat due to the “transition to automation system embarked upon by the present administration of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in ensuring proper administration and management of land and building matters in the State”.

He noted that the success of the Agency is tied to the visionary leadership of Governor AbdulRazaq who ensured that developmental activities in the State are in line with the State Master Plan in order to promote growth and rapid development.

The Executive Chairman added that 878 Statutory Rights of Occupancy were produced for the production of Certificates of Occupancy, while 645 Survey Reports were processed for the production of Statutory Rights of Occupancy within the period, adding that: “364 Titles Deed Plans were processed for the production of Certificates of Occupancy, while 334 Certificates of Occupancy were processed to the final stage and signed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq are now ready for collection at the Kwara State Geographic Information Service, KWGIS.

“Twelve Lands Registration Certificates were issued to 12 applicants on their portions of land after meeting the necessary procedures for Land Registration.”

ESV. Sulyman said that the ongoing reform and automation of land administration in the State has helped the Agency to accelerate the process and boost the State’s internally generated revenue.

He clarified that the ongoing reclamation exercise of government setbacks around public offices and institutions in the State “is purely a Federal Government directive to curb insecurity in the country, while the reclamation of setbacks along major roads was done by the State government, and the exercise would cut across all the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.”

The Executive Chairman added: “Under the period being reviewed, Governor AbdulRazaq has acquired 3,000 hectares of land at Malete, in Moro Local Government Area of the State for livestock production, while the payment of compensation has reached 70% completion. Another 2,000 hectares of Land were also acquired for the industrial park along Ogbomosho Road, the compensation would be paid in due course.

“Preliminary activities have been concluded on the 19,000 hectares of land earmarked for the Ilorin Smart City project. The ongoing reform that led to the collation and harmonisation of all agencies dealing in land-related matters and transition from analogue to digital Lands operation will minimise bottlenecks and enhance efficiency and curtail the activities of land grabbers.”

Share

Please follow and like us: