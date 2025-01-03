Kwate Releases His Landmark EP – Shout Out To My Ex

Share

David Idukomose popularly known as Kwate is trending. Much accolades have been credited to his latest Exclusive Playlist – Shout Out To My Ex – that was released recently. Portable, Magnito, Big Smart, Black Jerzee and Kwate did assiduous work to make sure the project cut across.

With eight tracks on the EP, it is topping the musical chats worldwide. No doubt, songs from Igho , Shout Out to my Ex, Greencard, Father Abraham, Run Lagos, Bragado, Prettiest Girl and On Ground Remix are all must listen to on all digital platforms currently.

Kwate has been running his craft in the Nigeria music industry for almost two decades. His music is right now on international platforms where he is emitting Nigerian art and culture to the diaspora at large .

After performing at David ‘Davido ‘Adeleke concert recently at Atlanta , Georgia, United States of America weeks back, all eyes have been on him . At the event, he dazzled with his latest and most trend track, On Ground . Music buffs turned up for him at the concert.

He is enjoying the feedback from the concert easily. Kwate brand of music has become household name to reckon with . It would be recalled that his musical journey traces back to his childhood in Edo State, Nigeria blossoming further after relocating to Lagos in 1998.

His career took flight in 2010 with the release of the smash hit “Party Dey Here,” featuring Side One, dominating airwaves, clubs, and streets across Nigeria and solidifying his name in households nationwide.

Following this triumph, Kwate struck gold again with “Baby Give Me More,” featuring Jaywon in 2011. Even in the competitive Nigeria music market , Kwate’s name has opened doors for next rated artistes like Magnito, Portable who met him in the industry.

He is very optimistic that 2025 will open more laurels for him as his new EP, Shout out to My Ex is banging on the ears of music buffs worldwide

