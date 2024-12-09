KWASUTH Gives 14- Day Ultimatum For Retrieval Of Corpses From Mortuary

Share

The management of Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH) in Ilorin has given a 14-day ultimatum to those concerned to claim their corpses from the hospital’s mortuary.

The hospital’s Head of Corporate Affairs Unit, Mr. Yakub Aliagan, said in a statement that the step was taken to facilitate a general decongestion of its mortuary.

He said the mortuary was presently filled beyond its capacity with no available space due to unclaimed bodies.

“The management, therefore, implores concerned members of the general public to come and retrieve the bodies of their relatives and loved ones within the next two weeks from the time of this announcement.

“The management will consider a decongestion through mass burial if the corpses are left unclaimed,” Aliagan said.

Share

Please follow and like us: