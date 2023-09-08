KWASU VC Seeks Collaborative Unionism From New SSANU Executives

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Professor Shaykh Luqman Jimoh, has charged the newly elected executives of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, KWASU Chapter, to be responsive, committed, and work in tandem for the progress of their members and the University.

Professor Luqman gave the charge when the newly elected executive members in the company of the National Vice President, Western Region of SSANU, Comrade Dr. Abdulsabur Salam, paid him a courtesy call.

The Acting Vice Chancellor congratulated the newly elected Union leaders, advising them to tow the path of constructive engagement with management and their members to promote peace and development in the institution.

Earlier, the newly elected Chairman of SSANU, KWASU Chapter, Comrade Abdulsalam Jimoh Kannike in his inaugural address, called for peaceful coexistence between the union and the management of the institution.

He stated that the union under his chairmanship would create a collaborative relationship through dialogue to resolve issues as they arise.

The Chairman appealed to every member of the association to join hands with his administration in moving the association to an enviable height.

Comrade Kannike commended the outgoing administration, urging them to give his administration the needed support when called on.

Other executive members who were elected into different offices include, Comrade Habeeb Omotosho Kamal, Vice Chairperson; Comrade Abdulrahman Oyoru Ahmed, Secretary; Comrade Nma Salihu Sulaiman, Assistant Secretary; and, Comrade Abubakar Muhammed Jimoh, Treasurer.

Others are Comrade Ganiyu Olarewaju Ajadi, Financial Secretary; Comrade Lawal Sikiru Tayo, Public Relations Officer; and Comrade Latifat Ranti Abdulkadir, Women Coordinator.