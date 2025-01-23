KWASU VC Frowns At Misconduct By Some Students

Share

…Vows to deal with those identified in viral videos

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has condemned the actions of some students of the institution for portraying the University in a bad light through viral videos.

The students, seen wearing KWASU matriculation gowns in the viral videos, were accused by the VC of behaving inappropriately and undermining the image and integrity of the University.

In a statement addressed to the University Community, Prof. Jimoh described the actions as a disservice to the efforts of lecturers and the values of the institution, which, he noted, are anchored on principles of excellence.

He added: “Dear KWASUites, I write to address you all on a matter of importance, that of protecting the name and integrity of Kwara State University. You will all have seen the videos of some students portraying your institution in a bad light.

The students were wearing Kwara State University’s matriculation gowns and depicting themselves as unworthy to be students of an institution of higher learning.”

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised that KWASU’s reputation is a collective responsibility, urging all students to resist any temptation to cast the University in a bad light while highlighting the achievements of KWASU alumni across the globe as a testament to the institution’s commitment to producing excellent and formidable graduates.

“KWASU is yours! You will, like the thousands who have graduated from Kwara State University, hold her certificate, go around the world with it, and do great things. The integrity of Kwara State University is ours to protect. It is all of our responsibility to uphold this university as her name will continue to be a part of our history,” he added.

Prof. Jimoh, however, assured the University Community of the institution’s resolve to maintain its standards, noting that disciplinary actions would be taken against the students involved in the viral videos to serve as a deterrent to others of their ilk.

“As a University, we are committed to upholding the excellence with which the institution was founded. We will resist any attempt to trivialise the hard work of many years by anyone from any quarter. The students in those videos have been identified and will be made to face disciplinary actions,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor encouraged students to remain law-abiding and focus on their academic pursuits, promising that the University would continue to support their aspirations.

“I urge you all, my dear students, to collectively resist any motivation to cast your institution in any negative light. On our part, we will spare nothing to ensure you become the best version that you can be. I look forward to seeing you all do wonderfully well,” he admonished.

