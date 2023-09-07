KWASU VC Extols Virtues On New Tertiary Education Commissioner

The newly appointed Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mrs Mary Arinde, has been described as a woman with an exemplary track record of excellent service delivery, confirming her recent appointment into the cabinet of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq as being in recognition of experience, commitment, and track record.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU),

Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, who stated this in a congratulatory message, on behalf of the Management, Staff, and Students of the University, to the appointee, noted that her appointment and posting to the Ministry of Tertiary Education is definitely a round peg in a round hole.

Professor Jimoh described Mrs Arinde as a committed Kwaran who is passionate about achieving set goals, stating that her being assigned to the Tertiary Education Ministry is an excellent move by the state governor.

He said: “Mrs Arinde has an exemplary track record of excellent service delivery, which confirmed her recent appointment as being in recognition of her experience, commitment, and track record.”

The VC recalled that Mrs Arinde served on the last Governing Council of the institution where she added immense value to the work of the Council and that of the University.

Professor Jimoh wished the new Commissioner a worthy tenure in office, charging her to continue to bring her wealth of experience and commitment to bear in her new position.

It would be recalled that Mrs Mary Arinde was recently sworn into office alongside other commissioners appointed by the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

