KWASU VC, Emir Of Ilorin, Speaker Mourn Kwara Gov’s CoS

The Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has described the death of the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mahe, as a huge loss to Ilorin emirate and the State as a whole.

Professor Jimoh, who stated this when he received the news of the passing of Alhaji Abdulkadir, noted that the late Chief of Staff was a frontline Kwaran who was committed to the growth and stability of the State.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the late Alhaji Mahe Abdulkadir was one of the friends of KWASU who would be sorely missed.

Professor Jimoh, on behalf of the Council, Management, Staff and students of the University, commiserated with Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq CON; the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; and the entire people of Kwara State, praying that Allah forgives the soul of the late Alhaji Mahe Abdulkadir and grants his immediate and extended family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, expressed deep sadness over the demise of the Chief of Staff, describing Alhaji Mahe as a diligent administrator and committed Prince of the Alimi dynasty.

Also, the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu expressed profound sadness on the passing of Prince Abdulkadir Mahe, describing him as a “distinguished public servant and an administrator par excellence who served the legislative and executive arms of government meritoriously, surely this is a great loss to us all.”

