KWASU To Host 3rd KU8+ Conference – LOC Chairperson

Share

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has announced the call for abstracts for the 3rd KU8+ Conference, scheduled to take place from the 6th to the 8th of August 2025.

The Local Organizing Committee Chairperson and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Olubukola Christiana Dada, disclosed that KWASU, as the host of the 3rd edition of the conference, is set to welcome academics, industry professionals, and community members to the 3-day event.

Dada added that the conference will feature a keynote paper by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, as well as two lead paper presentations.

She also mentioned that there would be two pre-conference workshops facilitated by leading academics.

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of KU8+, Emeritus Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, is expected to be the special guest of honor.

Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin and Chair of the KU8+, will serve as the chief host.

Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh, the Vice Chancellor of KWASU, will be the host of the conference, where all proprietors of KU8+ private universities, pro-chancellors of all KU8+ public universities, members, and the Board of Trustees will be special guests.

The conference, which will focus on the theme “Innovation and Sustainability of Higher Education in a Changing World,“ is expected to feature robust discussions from diverse disciplines and stakeholders in the education sector, according to Professor Dada.

The KU8+ is a consortium of all universities located in Kwara State, established to leverage individual strengths and encourage collaborations among member institutions.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

