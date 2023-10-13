KWASU Speaks On Hiking Tuition Fee

Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete on Friday addressed the speculations about the institution’s alleged plan to raise tuition fees.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 7th Student Union of the university, Professor Jimoh revealed that the state government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is dedicated to ensuring accessible high-quality tertiary education within the state. As a result, he confirmed that there are currently no intentions to increase tuition fees for students.

The VC reassured parents and students, alleviating their concerns about the potential for a tuition fee increase, a situation observed in numerous universities across the country due to the removal of fuel subsidies.

New Telegraph learnt that the Indigenes and non-indigenes pay N150,000 and N250,000, respectively, as school fees in KWASU.

READ ALSO:

Professor Jimoh underscored that the choice to retain the existing student fees is a reflection of the governor’s forward-thinking leadership. He also acknowledged that the ongoing economic challenges, which have prompted fee hikes in several institutions, have placed an additional financial burden on the parents and sponsors of students.

He urged the students to express their gratitude by maintaining peaceful conduct and maximizing the educational opportunities provided by the institution.

Professor Jimoh congratulated the new executive, acknowledging the substantial responsibility that they have been entrusted with.

During his inauguration speech, the President of the Student Union, Soliu Kolapo Abdulkadir, reaffirmed his dedication to serving all students, regardless of their backgrounds.

He declared that the guiding principle of his administration is to propel institutions towards progress.

Students who spoke on the development described it as a huge relief.