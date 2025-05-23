KWASU Records 100% In NUC Accreditation

Share

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has re-accredited all the 25 undergraduate programmes of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, which were presented during the October/November 2024 round of accreditation of academic programmes.

The result of the accreditation process, addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, and dated 30th April 2025, was signed by NUC’s Acting Director of Accreditation, Engineer Abraham Chundusu.

According to the NUC letter, 21 of the programmes received full accreditation, while four received interim accreditation.

The programmes with full accreditation include Taxation, Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Food Engineering, Biochemistry, Environmental Management and Toxicology, Physics, and Peace Studies, Conflict Resolution,

Special Education, French Education, Education Christian Religious Studies, Islamic Studies Education, Arabic Education,and Computer Science Education.

Others are Business Education, Early Childhood Education, Educational Management, Agriculture Education, Biology Education, Physics Education, and Chemistry Education, which complete the list of programmes with full accreditation.

French, Mathematics Education, English Education, and Yoruba Education were granted interim accreditation.

The programmes with full accreditation have a validity of 5 years, while those with interim accreditation are valid for 2 years, after which the programmes will be revisited by the NUC.

In his reaction to the result, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, commended the staff of the institution for successfully presenting their respective programmes for re-accreditation

Professor Jimoh stated that the management of KWASU would continue to support all academic, research, and community development activities, calling for greater commitment by all to take the university to even greater heights.

