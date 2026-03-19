KWASU Receives Medical Council’s Preclinical Accreditation

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has granted accreditation for the preclinical programme of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

The team lead and Deputy Registrar of the MDCN, Dr Nnaemeka Nwakama, made this pronouncement during the exit briefing of the accreditation exercise at the KWASU Business School, Ilorin.

The accreditation team commended the synergy and camaraderie between the Kwara State University, Malete, and the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital.

The team lead noted that the medical programme was highly capital and human resource-intensive, adding that the institutions must continue to invest to ensure that the medical school grows and sustains its status as a recognised institution.

On her part, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam, expressed the appreciation of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq CON, noting that the report by the team showed the role played by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria as sanctifying the profession and encouraging the growth of medical education.

The Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, expressed great joy at the result of the exercise and appreciated the thoroughness of the process, pledging to work towards addressing all areas noted for improvement.

This accreditation of preclinicals allows 300-level students of medicine and surgery in KWASU to proceed to the clinical year after taking their 1st professional examination.