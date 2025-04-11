KWASU Promotes 3 To Professor, 25 To Associate Professor

Share

The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has announced the promotion of three staff members to the rank of Professor, while 25 others were elevated to associate Professor.

According to a statement signed by Saeedat Aliyu, Acting Director of University Relations, the promotions were approved by the University’s Governing Council at its 73rd meeting held on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The newly promoted Professors are Shehu Abdulganiyu Salau, an expert in Agricultural Production Economics from the Faculty of Agriculture; Moshood Zakariyah, who specialises in Sociolinguistics from the Faculty of Arts; and Olayiwola Gafar Olorisade, an Educational Administration specialist from the Faculty of Education.

The 25 newly promoted associate Professors cut across various faculties, including Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering and Technology, Information and Communication Technology, Law, Management and Social Sciences, and Pure and Applied Sciences.

From the Faculty of Agriculture, Latifat Kehinde Olatinwo and Felicia Motunrayo Olooto, both specialists in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, were promoted, alongside Olarinke Victoria Adeniyi, an Aquaculture Management expert; James Adebayo Ojo, who specialises in Entomology; and Akeem Olayemi Raji, a Food Processing Technology specialist.

In the Faculty of Arts, the promotions include Yahya Toyin Muritala, an expert in Arabic Syntax and Modern Arabic Linguistics and Translation; Yunusa Muhammed Jamiu, a specialist in Modern Arabic Literature; Oluwatomi Oluwatayo Adeoti, a Pragmatics and Discourse Studies expert; Sherifat Hussain-Abubakar, who specialises in Islamic Family Law and Gender Studies; and Khalid Ishola Bello, an expert in Islamic Economics.

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology also recorded promotions, including l Olalekan Ogunbiyi, who specialises in Power System and Automatic Control Engineering; Rasheed Amao Busari, an expert in Farm Power and Machinery; and Kamoru Olufemi Oladosu, a specialist in Production and Renewable Energy.

In the Faculty of Education, Usman Tunde Saadu, who specialises in Educational Psychology, was promoted, while Ronke Seyi Babatunde of the Faculty of Information and Communication Technology, with a focus on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, also made the list.

From the Faculty of Law, Olariyike Damola Akintoye and Abdullahi Saliu Ishola were promoted for their specialisations in Property and Business Law and Islamic Law, respectively.

The Faculty of Management and Social Sciences produced three associate Professors: Abdullahi Alabi, a Comparative Politics and Administration specialist;Idris Danjuma Mohammed, an expert in Development Studies and Local Government Administration; and Ibrahim Ogirima Salawu, who focuses on Public Policy and Governance.

From the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences, the new associate Professors include Emmanuel Anyachukwu Irondi, a specialist in Food and Nutritional Biochemistry; Abdulazeez Kayode Jimoh, who specialises in Numerical Analysis and Computational Mathematics; Kazeem Issa, an expert in Numerical Analysis; Wasiu Akanni Yahya, a Theoretical and Computational Physics specialist; and Abiodun Obembe, whose area of expertise is Entomology.

According to the statement, the promotions were based on the candidates’ scholarly contributions, teaching effectiveness, and service to the university and the academic community.

