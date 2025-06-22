KWASU Moves To Curb Robbery Incidents In Malete

Share

The Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has assured the students and residents in Malete, as well as other concerned members of the public, that decisive steps have been taken to forestall any repeat of robbery attacks on some private hostels in Malete community.

A statement by the University Registrar, Dr. Kikelomo W. Sallee, said: “A joint patrol of the Police, Civil Defence Corps, and the community police has been put in place to patrol the Malete community while a stakeholders meeting will hold to find lasting solution to the incessant robbery disturbing the peace of KWASU students living off-campus.

“Management urges all KWASUites to remain calm and not to take the laws into their hands. Security agents are already in every part of Malete, and students are to go about their lawful business without fear.”

