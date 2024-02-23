KWASU Mgt Reacts To Students’ Attack On Malete Police Station

Following the recent attack on the Malete Divisional Police Station by the Kwara State University (KWASU) students, peace has been restored to the Malete community in the Moro Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph recalls that some disgruntled students of KWASU assaulted the Police Station on Thursday destroying property following a raid by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on suspected black spots near the school.

The students living off-campus expressed their dissent, and marched from various parts of the town to Okoru Junction close to Malete Police Division, carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Say No to NDLEA.

Reacting to the incident; the management of the state university in a statement issued by its Registrar, Dr Kikelomo Sallee, said, “Contrary to reports on social media, no one was shot, and no life was lost in the unrest in which the divisional police station was attacked and items destroyed.

“Management has been liaising with and will meet the EFCC and NDLEA on the arbitrary sting operations on our student body.

“Management does not condone rough handling of bona fide students of our great University, and we urge our dear students to uphold peaceful and orderly conduct for which our Great KWASU is known,” the statement said.

The statement underlined management’s commitment to providing a safe and enabling environment for students, as well as ensuring that they learn, develop, and graduate within the timeframe specified.

“As such, the Harmattan semester examinations that are currently ongoing will continue as scheduled,” the management declared.

It asked all KWASUSITES to remain calm and carry doing their lawful operations without fear.