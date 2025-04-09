KWASU Listed On African Digital Research Repositories

Share

Kwara State University’s Institutional Repository (KWASU’s IR) has been officially listed on the African Digital Research Repositories.

The repository serves as a vital digital platform for archiving and providing access to academic publications and information resources.

The University Librarian, Abdulsalam Abiodun Salman, described the listing as a positive development that would enhance the university’s visibility and improve both local and global rankings.

He noted that the inclusion would also increase access to the institution’s research outputs, promote knowledge sharing and collaboration, and enrich the teaching and learning experience at KWASU.

Salman commended the Vice Chancellor, Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, for his proactive leadership and unwavering support, which he credited for the successful establishment of the repository.

He expressed confidence that the KWASU IR would significantly boost research activities within and beyond the university.

To achieve the listing on the African Digital Research Repositories, KWASU developed a rigorous submission and review process to ensure the inclusion of high-quality content, he added.

