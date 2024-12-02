KWASU Library Hub Of Information For Students, Researchers: Librarian

Share

The Muhammadu Buhari Library at Kwara State University, Malete, has been lauded as one edifice that highlights the government’s emphasis on legacies that endure, as it continues to contribute to the teaching, learning, and research activities of thousands of students and staff of the institution.

Facilitated by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETFund, and commissioned in July 2019, the library is named after the then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and has maintained its position as one of the largest libraries in the West African sub-region.

The sheer size, design, and aesthetic quality of the edifice make the library a sight to behold and a tourist attraction to Kwara State as a whole.

Beyond size, the management of the library has continued to work on increasing both the physical and electronic holdings of the library, making it a hub of information for students and researchers who use the facility for its myriad functionality.

Speaking with journalists in Malete, the University Librarian, Professor Abdulsalam Abiodun Salman, attributed the growing importance and status of the Muhammadu Buhari Library to the visionary and dynamic leadership of the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh.

He added: “Professor Jimoh’s leadership has provided the enabling environment for us to move the university library forward.

“The Muhammadu Buhari Library serves as a hub for academic excellence, providing access to a vast collection of books, journals, and digital resources. The constant recognition as a top library in West Africa is a proud moment for Kwara State University and a reflection of the institution’s dedication to providing world-class education.

“The library provides information services and support to all the eleven (11) faculties and the School of Postgraduate Studies.

“There is a constant updating of current and relevant books and journals in all the disciplines offered by the institution. The library also acquires and disseminates government publications and speeches just as there are the Reference and referral services, the Selective Dissemination of Information (SDI) service, the Conducive Postgraduate Study Carrels, Archives and documentation, and the E-library Services with six (6) subscribed Databases such as J gate, IG Publishing Library, Science Direct, Elsevier, Ebiscohost, JSTOR, LawScope, Law Pavilion, Oare; and, Pubmed.

“The library also has a robust and functional institutional repository. It has an automated library catalogue; and offers borrowing of library resources services; photocopying and printing services, as well as bibliotherapy and cinema therapy services. The library also organizes annual training, workshops, and international conferences.

The KWASU Library is really a sight to behold!”

