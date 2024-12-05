KWASU Inducts 61 Newly Qualified Medical Laboratory Scientists

Share

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has inducted 61 newly qualified Medical Laboratory Scientists from the 2023/2024 academic session into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

The Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, Professor Tosan Erhabor, who conducted the oath-taking and induction ceremony, commended the management of the Kwara State University for securing full accreditation to run the Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) programme while announcing the approval of an increase in the university’s admission quota for the MLS programme to 120 students.

He said: “Let’s also congratulate you on your full accreditation to run the Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) program for the next five years. It is a glorious accomplishment which should not be taken for granted. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh and his team have played pivotal roles in this accomplishment, and we appreciate them.”

Professor Erhabor noted that the management of KWASU was dedicated to upholding best practices in line with MLSCN regulations and reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to supporting KWASU in achieving its mission of training professional Medical Laboratory Scientists.

“On our part, MLSCN would continue to extend the hand of fellowship as you move to stabilize and grow in accordance with the vision of your founding fathers.

“Working with the Department of Medical Laboratory Science has been seamless and encouraging so far, indicating your commitment to the high standards MLSCN is known for. I urge you to keep up the efforts and the benefits will follow”, he urged.

Addressing the inductees, Professor Erhabor reiterated the importance of professionalism, urging them to adhere strictly to the Council’s rules and regulations. He also cautioned them against any form of misconduct that could tarnish their records or harm their careers.

In his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, lauded the support of the Kwara State government, describing the conversion of the Ilorin General Hospital into the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH) as a transformative development that would significantly enhance the clinical training experience of students pursuing medical and health-related disciplines.

Professor Jimoh, who gave the assurance that KWASU, with the continued support of the Kwara State Government, would remain committed to producing skilled professionals to strengthen the country’s healthcare sector, congratulated the inductees on their achievement and encouraged them to use their knowledge and skills to make meaningful contributions to society.

Of the 61 inducted MLS graduates, 24 earned Second Class Upper degrees, 36 earned Second Class Lower degrees, and one graduated with a Third-Class degree.

