KWASU Inducts 53 New Medical Lab Scientists

The Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete yesterday inducted 53 newly qualified medical laboratory scientists into the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

The 7th oath-taking and induction ceremony brings the total number of medical laboratory scientists produced by the institution to 765.

The ceremony granted licence to the inductees to practice as medical laboratory scientists after the completion of the mandatory one year internship and the National Youth Service Corps.

Vice-Chancellor Shaykh Luqman Jimoh described the inductees as exceptional graduates ready to take their place in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

The professor congratulated the inductees for completing the rigourous programme, which has earned them a place among professionals who are critical to the healthcare delivery system.

He said: “Kwara State University is committed to providing practical learning experience that combines theory with hands-on experience. This is reflected in our use of the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital for clinical training, ensuring that our students gain the skills needed for professional practice.”